Why 2022 Might Be The Year Of Edamame Toast

Toast might seem like one of the most basic dishes — after all it is, at its core, just a slice of crisp bread — but it's risen to new culinary heights over the last few years. It all began with avocado toast, which was the top breakfast trend of 2017, according to Insider. You could hardly find a menu without it featured — not only did Starbucks come out with avocado spread, there were places selling avocado toast for as much as $19 a pop (via Washington Post). Since then, people have found all different ways to dress up their bread, from ricotta cheese to lox.

With new takes on the classic breakfast staple popping up just about everywhere, there's no denying that toast is one of the trendiest foods right now. It's even become a sensation on TikTok, amid food crazes like whipped coffee, pancake cereal, and baked feta pasta. One of the newest fads to pop up on the social media platform? Edamame toast. Here's why the veggie-packed bite could be one of the things to eat in 2022.