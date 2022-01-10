Checkers & Rally's Is Making A Big Change To Its Drive-Thrus

The Great Resignation is chugging along, and the food service industry is bearing the brunt of it. In November alone, nearly a million hospitality industry employees quit their jobs, according to Insider. Food service workers are not the only people quitting, and the pandemic isn't the only reason why. According to Fortune, the participation rate in the labor sector is at a 50-year low. Aside from wanting higher wages, people are opting out employment for a variety of reasons, including the desire for more flexibility, childcare issues, burnout, and what Insider nicknames "epiphany quitting."

In food service, specifically, according to NPR, workers have quit with no plans to return due to low pay, lack of benefits, inconsistent schedules, tough working conditions, and difficult customers. Nevertheless, people are still eating at restaurants, and those businesses have questions to resolve: Who's going to fry the doughnuts? Who's going to take people's orders? It looks like an increase in automation is going to be used to address labor shortages, and burger chain Checkers and Rally's is jumping on this bandwagon.