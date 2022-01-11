TGI Fridays Just Jumped On The Virtual Kitchen Bandwagon

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot has changed about indoor dining. In 2020, TGI Fridays announced that it could close up to 20% of its dining locations, which was disappointing news for loyal customers. But although some TGI Fridays restaurants had to shut down, the chain isn't done with all of its ideas yet. Now, TGI Fridays is pivoting toward takeout and delivery services with a spinoff from the original chain. This new concept is called Fridays on the Fly.

Per FSR Magazine, during the pandemic, a good portion of TGI Fridays' sales came from outside the actual restaurant. The website reported that in 2021, delivery orders made up 17% to 20% of the chain's sales, and other off-premise sales came from to-go orders. Fridays on the Fly will lean into off-premise sales, and the chain has also been making its way into the digital space, establishing itself with a rewards program, and improving online ordering.