Final Table Winner Tim Hollingsworth Explains How To Pair Wine The Correct Way - Exclusive

Chef Tim Hollingsworth knows a thing or two about food and wine pairings. This is hardly a shock, considering he is the mind behind upscale Downtown Los Angeles restaurant Otium, where one can enjoy dishes like a 32-ounce tomahawk steak, a braised lamb neck, Astrea Kaluga caviar, duck croquette, or other foods that simply beg to be paired with a great glass of vino.

Don't get him wrong — Hollingsworth is about as non-snobby as the chef of an award-winning modern restaurant can be. For him, wine is not something to be conspicuously swirled and shrewdly remarked over, but rather it's a flavor component of the meal, albeit one this former construction worker who grew up in a religious teetotaling family can't really imagine living without.

During an exclusive Mashed interview, we asked Chef Hollingsworth how to choose the right wines to pair with the foods you'll be serving and enjoying. There are two basic things to do, the chef says. First, don't worry so much about all the preconceived notions. "I think that people hone in too much on wine pairings," he explains, "and understanding that: 'Oh, this specific wine is going to go with this, or white wine with fish, and red wine with meat.' There's plenty of ways to cook fish and cook red wine. And there's plenty of ways to cook meat that are more white wine friendly, especially poultry."

How do you choose the wines themselves? That brings us to point number two, and it's a fun one: experiment.