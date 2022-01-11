Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Run-In With Pete Davidson And Antoni Porowski

Martha Stewart recently shared a fun update on Instagram: She came across comedian Pete Davidson and TV star Antoni Porowski at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. The unexpected meeting was a surprise for Stewart and her followers, who posted some hilarious comments about the incident.

Some fans may recall that Stewart was slightly miffed with Porowski in 2020. He posted several Instagram photos from Stewart's holiday party but didn't tag her in any of them (via Insider). In fact, she even commented on the post, "Dear Antoni: This is Martha Stewart. You did not tag me on this photo of my stable, nor the photo of my beautiful dogs, Han, Qin, Bete Noir, and Creme Brulee." Porowski later apologized to the chef and made sure to tag her in the pictures (via Instagram).

As for Davidson, Martha Stewart joked around with him at the Comedy Central "Roast of Justin Bieber" back in 2015 (via TIME). Safe to say, the trio had a rather unexpected but fun reunion at Nobu.