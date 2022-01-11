What Starbucks' 2022 Valentine's Day Cups Actually Look Like

For all the talk about the coffee that Starbucks offers, from seasonal Pumpkin Spice Lattes to the most expensive drinks, there seems to be even more chatter about the cups they serve the beverages in, including to-go options the brand sells in stores. Not only have fans clamored for the limited-edition holiday cups every year, but Starbucks also has several collectible year-round drinkware collections, such as color-changing cups that people went wild for when they were released last summer.

Now that the holidays are officially over, that means the next Starbucks cup launch will be for Valentine's Day. The new collection of mugs and tumblers is already popping up at Starbucks locations around the country (via Taste of Home), even though the company has yet to release their latest drinks menu for the occasion. But, anything that you enjoy from Starbucks during this season will feel like it's Cupid-approved when you're sipping it from one of these adorable new cups.