Ina Garten's Response To Reese Witherspoon's New Year's Resolution Is So Relatable

New Year's resolutions can kick off the year with optimism and the hope of healthier habits, which sounds great, but unfortunately the numbers don't lie, and these resolutions are often abandoned shortly after they are kickstarted. (Who can't relate to writing a resolution for Dry January on the mirror to see it every day, but your friends just had to rope you into a bottomless mimosa brunch?) If this sounds like you, you're not alone. According to Inc., about 80% of people abandon their resolutions by the second week of February. The Mirror, quoting a report from Strava, claims that the date of death for resolutions is even earlier, as early as January 19, which they lovingly refer to as "Quitter's Day."

According to CNN, in order to avoid the feeling of failure that often accompanies giving up on a New Year's resolution, it's better to create long-term habits you can stick to over time. The author of the article, for example, noted they were trying to create the habit of drinking a glass of water every day while their coffee brews. They found the habit has been successful thus far because the water dispenser is right next to their coffee maker for ease of use, and because of the feeling of accomplishment they get after doing so. Reese Witherspoon recently posted on her Instagram that she also wants to start her day with a big glass of water, among other healthy habits, and Cosmopolitan queen Ina Garten chimed in with a few resolutions of her own that were a bit more practical.