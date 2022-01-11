Here's How You Can Try The Newest Girl Scout Cookie

Most everyone loves Girl Scout cookies. From the snap of a refreshing Thin Mint to the crispy crunch of a peanut butter-covered Tagalong to the amazing combination of coconut and chocolate that makes you ohh and ahh every time you bite into a Samoa, there's nothing better than indulging in a good cookie. Plus, the fact that you can only get them during a certain time of the year somehow makes them seem more appetizing.

If you're a fan of these treats, here's even more good news. There's a brand-new cookie for the 2022 season that's going to be sold alongside your traditional favorite varieties. It's called the Adventureful, which the Girl Scouts website reports is "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt." The creative name of the treat is inspired by the many adventures Girl Scouts engage in, such as helping to enact new legislation or enjoying time outdoors (via a press release). Luckily, there's an easy way to get your hands on the Adventureful cookie that requires just a smartphone.