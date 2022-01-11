Here's How You Can Try The Newest Girl Scout Cookie
Most everyone loves Girl Scout cookies. From the snap of a refreshing Thin Mint to the crispy crunch of a peanut butter-covered Tagalong to the amazing combination of coconut and chocolate that makes you ohh and ahh every time you bite into a Samoa, there's nothing better than indulging in a good cookie. Plus, the fact that you can only get them during a certain time of the year somehow makes them seem more appetizing.
If you're a fan of these treats, here's even more good news. There's a brand-new cookie for the 2022 season that's going to be sold alongside your traditional favorite varieties. It's called the Adventureful, which the Girl Scouts website reports is "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt." The creative name of the treat is inspired by the many adventures Girl Scouts engage in, such as helping to enact new legislation or enjoying time outdoors (via a press release). Luckily, there's an easy way to get your hands on the Adventureful cookie that requires just a smartphone.
DoorDash delivery of Girl Scout cookies is coming soon
One of the fastest ways to get your hands on the new Girl Scout cookie, the Adventureful, is by ordering a box through DoorDash, which has partnered with the organization to help distribute more cookies to people during the pandemic. DoorDash users simply need to type "Girl Scouts" into the search bar of the app, and a list of local troops through which the cookies can be ordered will appear, says People. However, a press release from the Girl Scouts organization points out that the service will not be available in all areas, and will begin in February.
What's more, this collective endeavor with DoorDash will help Girl Scouts further develop entrepreneurial skills as they oversee orders and work with DoorDash employees, something the online portal's Vice President, Shanna Prevé, supports. "Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops," said Prevé.