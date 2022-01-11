Valerie Bertinelli Just Gave A Strong Take On Food Cravings

It can be difficult to imagine an actress and culinary star like Valerie Bertinelli having to deal with bullying. Unfortunately, it has happened on social media, and occasionally, it has been of the body-shaming variety. When it has happened, Bertinelli's feelings have been hurt, as she was brave enough to share in an emotional message on Instagram in July 2021. Many celebrated her candidness and courage then, as they are now that Bertinelli has taken to Twitter to deliver a #truthbomb about food cravings, care of her friend, Helen Rosner.

Rosner, a food writer and James Beard Award recipient (via The New Yorker), tweeted an observation about what it's like to deal with food cravings. She wrote, "You are struggling because it is HARD to willfully deny yourself joy, nourishment, ease, and comfort due to some misguided terror that everyone will stop loving you if your body changes even a little" (via Twitter). Bertinelli picked up on the tweet's brilliance almost immediately, quote-tweeting it to all of her followers along with her own very strong take on food cravings.