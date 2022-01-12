The Fast-Food Item This 106-Year-Old Woman Credits For Her Longevity

You could say that the older someone is, the more savage and hilarious their sense of humor becomes. Of course, that quick wit could be credited to many years' worth of wisdom and experience. So when you ask seniors over the age of 100 what the secret to their longevity is, it should come as no surprise that the answers are anything but straight (and often involve rather amusing confessions).

When 102-year-old Pauline Spagnola was asked for the secret to her long and healthy life, "lots of booze" was her reply (via Elle). Meanwhile, 109-year-old Jessie Gallan attributed her longevity to a diet of porridge and no men, and 116-year-old Besse Cooper credited a lack of unhealthy food and minding her own business for her golden age. 122-year-old Jeanne Louise Calment enjoyed port wine with her daily grub, smoked two cigarettes a day, and ate two pounds of chocolate a week, while 116-year-old Susannah Mushatt advised that the key was having four strips of bacon a day.

As for 106-year-old Dorothy Nedd of South Philadelphia, she credits her longevity to two things: her deep faith and her love for McDonald's flagship burger (via Fox29).