Hostess' New Baby Bundt Cakes Can Be Your Valentine

There's a good chance that at some point in your life, you've eaten a Hostess snack. At the very least, you've seen them at the grocery store or in the vending machine. The company, which first started in 1849, is famous for its iconic packaged snacks, like Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Donettes, and Honey Buns (via Bakery and Snacks). Hostess also makes a dizzying array of coffee cakes, donuts, danishes, cupcakes, and more. According to Today, the brand produces more than 1,100 Twinkies per minute. That's a lot of snacks!

In February 2021 (almost exactly a year ago today) Hostess came out with a new treat: Mini Bundt Cakes (via Best Products). While the doughy domes were previously only available in two flavors — Lemon Drizzle and Cinnamon Swirl — you can now find them in a new flavor perfect for the upcoming season. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the snack brand has released Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Bundt Cakes, and people can't wait to scoop up a pack... or two or three. Here's what you need to know about the new drop.