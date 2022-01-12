The Reason Some Twitter Users Are Calling For A McDonald's Boycott

Following Ronald McDonald House's announcement regarding their vaccine mandate, enraged Twitter users launched a social media boycott against both the charity and McDonald's franchises –- all because the Canada-based location decided to make '"the overall health and welfare" of their residents their primary concern.

Boycotters fixated on one story of a young boy with leukemia, whose father confirmed they would be evicted from a RMHC if they were unable to show proof of vaccination. However, those in favor of vaccines swooped in to remind everyone what the charity is all about. One user wrote, "#BoycottMcDonald's is trending because anti vaxxers think that unvaccinated people should be able to stay in the same house as families of children who are receiving cancer treatment. I've honestly never wanted to boycott McDonald's less than I do now." Another person commented, "Staying there is a privilege, not a right."

Those wishing to remain at any one of the RMHC locations have until January 31 to receive, at minimum, the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (via PENNLive).