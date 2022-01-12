The Reason Some Twitter Users Are Calling For A McDonald's Boycott
The Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) has been providing support to the parents of hospitalized children since 1974. According to the RMHC website, the nonprofit offers parents a place to stay, saving them the additional costs of hotels and food. More than $443 million goes to helping these families each year, with around $27 million in donations coming in from McDonald's franchises in 2019 (via McDonald's). In late 2020, McDonald's launched a social media campaign to raise money for the additional costs that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without a doubt, the RMHC is a necessary and amazing charity. However, because it helps the families of immunocompromised children, the RMHC has had to establish new guidelines as the pandemic continues. Like many businesses across the country, the RMHC's British Columbia and Yukon branch decided to implement a vaccine policy. Everyone age five and up must be vaccinated in order to receive lodging through the charity, says Vancouver City News.
#BoycottMcDonald is now trending on Twitter
Following Ronald McDonald House's announcement regarding their vaccine mandate, enraged Twitter users launched a social media boycott against both the charity and McDonald's franchises –- all because the Canada-based location decided to make '"the overall health and welfare" of their residents their primary concern.
Boycotters fixated on one story of a young boy with leukemia, whose father confirmed they would be evicted from a RMHC if they were unable to show proof of vaccination. However, those in favor of vaccines swooped in to remind everyone what the charity is all about. One user wrote, "#BoycottMcDonald's is trending because anti vaxxers think that unvaccinated people should be able to stay in the same house as families of children who are receiving cancer treatment. I've honestly never wanted to boycott McDonald's less than I do now." Another person commented, "Staying there is a privilege, not a right."
Those wishing to remain at any one of the RMHC locations have until January 31 to receive, at minimum, the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (via PENNLive).