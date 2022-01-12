You Can Win A Million Dollars From Budweiser. Here's How

From frogs to dogs, Budweiser has a reputation for keeping its marketing strategies fresh and entertaining. The company's Super Bowl ads have helped propelled Super Bowl Sunday into not just the biggest day in football, but, per Fortune, the biggest advertising event of the year. According to Ad Age, NBC will charge $6.5 million for a 30-second spot during the commercial bowl. Nielsen reports that 51% of viewers enjoy the ads more than the actual game, and 8% tune in just to watch the commercials, per Morning Consult.

Now, Budweiser has launched a "golden ticket" sweepstakes event, which ends four days after the big game. And chances seem promising that fans will see a golden can or two during the game breaks.

This isn't Anheuser-Busch's first foray into the golden can promo thing. In 2016 Bud Light ran a similar contest, distributing random golden cans, and rewarding one lucky winner with Super Bowl tickets for life, per ABC News. This year's "Live Like a King Sweepstakes" from the self-proclaimed "King of Beers" has more golden tickets, incorporates social media, and is awarding one lucky winner a cool million. Sounds cool, right?