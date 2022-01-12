You Can Win A Million Dollars From Budweiser. Here's How
From frogs to dogs, Budweiser has a reputation for keeping its marketing strategies fresh and entertaining. The company's Super Bowl ads have helped propelled Super Bowl Sunday into not just the biggest day in football, but, per Fortune, the biggest advertising event of the year. According to Ad Age, NBC will charge $6.5 million for a 30-second spot during the commercial bowl. Nielsen reports that 51% of viewers enjoy the ads more than the actual game, and 8% tune in just to watch the commercials, per Morning Consult.
Now, Budweiser has launched a "golden ticket" sweepstakes event, which ends four days after the big game. And chances seem promising that fans will see a golden can or two during the game breaks.
This isn't Anheuser-Busch's first foray into the golden can promo thing. In 2016 Bud Light ran a similar contest, distributing random golden cans, and rewarding one lucky winner with Super Bowl tickets for life, per ABC News. This year's "Live Like a King Sweepstakes" from the self-proclaimed "King of Beers" has more golden tickets, incorporates social media, and is awarding one lucky winner a cool million. Sounds cool, right?
Budweiser wants you to 'live like a king'
According to Fox2Now, 10,000 golden cans of Bud will be distributed throughout the US in the weeks leading up to the big game.
If you're not into the thrill of the hunt for the cans, you can also print a golden-can-wrap on Bud's website, wrap it around a beer can, and take a picture. The pic is really the ticket here, and this is where social media comes in. To qualify for the random drawing, tag @budweiserusa in your can photo and include the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes when you post it to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
The contest started January 10 and runs through February 20. And while creating your own golden can sounds fun, finding a coveted can (and consuming its contents) sounds even more fun. Gathering with friends and family, guzzling a few Buds, chowing on some superb Super Bowl eats, and enjoying the ads — or the game — is really living large, isn't it? The prospect of winning the king-sized prize is just a bonus.