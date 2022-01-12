These Were Martin Luther King Jr.'s Favorite Desserts

Over 50 years after Martin Luther King, Jr.'s tragic assassination, and more than 20 years after the U.S. finally adopted his birthday as a national holiday, the civil rights leader has achieved legend status. While the Reverend Dr. King may almost seem like a hero straight from a storybook, he was a man, not a myth, and had many of the same pleasures in life as anyone else. He was a fan of both gospel and jazz music (via International Musician), he enjoyed a backyard game of baseball (via Twitter), and he loved a well-cooked meal.

King's favorite foods were Southern classics. The Chicago Tribune related how he and his trusted lieutenants used to dine at Atlanta's Paschal Brother's Restaurant on something they called "the sacramental meal," which consisted of fried chicken, corn bread, collard greens, and (of course!) sweet tea. As for King's favorite home-cooked meal, author and history professor Fred Opie revealed that this was one of ribs, collard greens, and sweet potatoes. No meal, however, was complete without dessert and King had three favorites.