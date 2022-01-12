Aldi Shoppers Are So Excited To Grab These Jarred Pestos

Pesto seems to have been pretty trendy lately, and it's easy to see why: Its fresh taste and versatility is fairly unbeatable. You may have seen (and tried) the TikTok hack of cooking eggs in pesto, or perhaps you jumped for you when you saw Trader Joe's tomato-based pesto on the store's new items shelf a couple of months ago. And if you're more into making your own pesto from scratch, you've probably figured out a ton of ways to incorporate it into your daily meals.

Common ways to use pesto (besides on pasta) include adding it into simple salad dressings or employing it as a marinade for meat and fish for an extra punch. Considering the countless brands and varieties of pesto on the market, there's a product out there for everyone. Die-hard Aldi fans, however, will want to hear about the budget-friendly grocery chain's two new jarred pestos.