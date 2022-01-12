46% Think This Brand Has The Best Olive Oil

Of all the things to keep in your pantry, a quality bottle of olive oil is arguably one of the most versatile. You can use it for almost anything and everything you're cooking. Spritz it on a pan before sautéing veggies to prevent them from sticking. Drizzle it on top of pizza for added flavor and texture. Toss it in a salad with some balsamic vinegar for a light and tasty dressing. Mix it into roasted veggies to keep them juicy and moist. Use it as a base for a marinade for grilled chicken. Need we continue? There are plenty of possible benefits to adding olive oil to your diet, too. According to Everyday Health, it's a monounsaturated fat that's good for your heart and may help improve cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and reduce inflammation, among other health boosts.

Americans use about 90 million tons of the stuff every year (via American Olive Oil Producers Association). But of all the popular olive oil brands, which one is most worth buying? To find out, Mashed polled more than 600 readers across the United States on their favorite one to bring home. Here's which well-known brand nearly half of people dubbed the best of the best.