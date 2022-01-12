Campbell's Soup Fans Will Love These New Scented Candles

Walk down the canned soup aisle at any grocery store, and you're bound to see bright red and white Campbell's labels dotting the shelves. The iconic cans are a nostalgic sight for many people, bringing to mind memories of slurping up bowls of piping hot chicken noodle soup or dunking grilled cheese into tangy tomato soup. Campbell's started back in 1869, per its website, and has grown to become a household name in the United States. Its current portfolio includes hundreds of varieties of soup, including classics like the aforementioned, along with condensed soup (looking at you, cream of chicken) and low-sodium options (via Campbell's).

If you're a fan of Campbell's soup — or just soup in general — you're in luck. Now you can have your soup and smell it, too. In a headline-making move, Campbell's just announced that it's coming out with soup-scented candles this month. Here's what scents (or should we say flavors?) are currently available, along with where you can find the unique candles for your own home.