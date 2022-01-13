You Won't Want To Miss This Free KFC Chicken Sandwich Deal

It seems like every fast food chain is coming up with its own versions of the fried chicken sandwich, so the fast food chicken wars won't be over soon. Each restaurant wants to have the most popular option on the market, but KFC has spent years perfecting their signature secret spice blend, so we expect their sandwich to be pretty tasty. Though some customers may prefer Popeyes or Chick-fil-A, this is the perfect time to give KFC's fried chicken sandwich a try.

For the next few weeks, KFC is giving away free sandwiches, as reported by Chewboom. The menu item usually retails for about $4.99, per Brand Eating, so getting it for free is a great deal whether you're a fan of the chain or are a first-time visitor. It's served on a brioche bun and comes with an extra crispy filet, pickles, and mayo. For this deal, you're able to choose between the regular and spicy sandwich options.