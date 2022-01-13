You Won't Want To Miss This Free KFC Chicken Sandwich Deal
It seems like every fast food chain is coming up with its own versions of the fried chicken sandwich, so the fast food chicken wars won't be over soon. Each restaurant wants to have the most popular option on the market, but KFC has spent years perfecting their signature secret spice blend, so we expect their sandwich to be pretty tasty. Though some customers may prefer Popeyes or Chick-fil-A, this is the perfect time to give KFC's fried chicken sandwich a try.
For the next few weeks, KFC is giving away free sandwiches, as reported by Chewboom. The menu item usually retails for about $4.99, per Brand Eating, so getting it for free is a great deal whether you're a fan of the chain or are a first-time visitor. It's served on a brioche bun and comes with an extra crispy filet, pickles, and mayo. For this deal, you're able to choose between the regular and spicy sandwich options.
How to get your free KFC chicken sandwich
Wondering how to get your free fried chicken sandwich? According to Chewboom, all you need to do is order online or through KFC's app and spend at least $12. You could even fill your order up with the sandwiches if you like. If you haven't ordered from KFC online, this deal is a great reason to finally download the app. Plus, the menu on KFC's website lists a digital exclusive Side Lovers Meal that includes chicken, three large sides, and biscuits, which sounds like a great option.
This deal is valid nationwide at participating KFC locations, and the best part is that the promotion goes until February 6, 2022, according to Chewboom. Although you can only snag one freebie per account, this gives you plenty of time to do so. And if you can't make it to your local location, you can always try a copycat KFC chicken sandwich recipe that will satisfy all your cravings.