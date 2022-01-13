The Real Reason KFC China Is Being Boycotted

While fried chicken might be one of the most quintessentially American foods, and KFC — the chain that once had an American state in its name — is a fast food franchise that is practically synonymous with the U.S., it's still been extremely successful with its overseas expansion. Despite Japan's having its own amazingly delicious fried chicken (hello, katsu and karaage), KFC has become a holiday tradition in the country. And in China, home of some of the best-tasting chicken dishes on the planet, KFC is also widely popular, with Yum China reporting 7,900 locations as of late 2021.

As Time points out, though, KFC is also seen by many Chinese people as the embodiment of U.S. cultural imperialism. A few years ago, some activists called for a KFC boycott in response to an international decision regarding the ownership of the South China Sea, since they felt the ruling had been engineered by U.S. interests. Once again, KFC China is the subject of a boycott, but it's not politically driven this time, nor does it have anything to do with anti-American sentiment. Rather, this new boycott is in response to an unpopular — or rather, way too popular — promotion that KFC has been running.