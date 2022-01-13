Panera's New Menu Items Are Inspired By Asian Comfort Foods

You can picture it now: When you walk through the doors of bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread, you are immediately met with the fragrant aroma of freshly baked bread. What started out as just a few shops in Missouri, per Mental Floss, has transformed into fast-casual giant with over 2,100 locations across the country (via Panera). Unique in several ways, the pioneering chain was the first in the United States to introduce calorie counts to its menu, says USA Today, and was once billed as the healthiest fast food chain in the nation by Health Magazine. And that's not to mention that Panera's "You Pick 2" option has long been a game-changer for indecisive orderers everywhere.

While many customers may have their go-to orders among Panera's soups, bread bowls, baked goods, and even its secret menu, the fast-casual joint has been known to spice up its offerings with new options from time to time. This week, the chain announced two new dishes in its 2022 repertoire.