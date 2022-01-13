Locals Are Puzzled By The Abrupt Closure Of Michael Symon's Detroit Steakhouse

On January 7, Michael Symon's Roast announced on Facebook that its "Legendary Happy Hour" would return in the upcoming week. A couple days later, the chef's Detroit restaurant posted another update, this time on its website: "Permanently Closed. We are truly grateful for your business."

It's surprising that a place once lauded by CBS Detroit as one of the restaurants in the city that most deserved its hype would close so suddenly, but the closure is also strange because it hasn't really been announced anywhere else. On Facebook, for example, there hasn't been a follow up post to announce its closure. On Symon's website, Roast is still listed as part of his portfolio. Yet, three days ago, comments appeared under the happy hour post asking "Why did you close permanently????"

According to a Reddit conversation, the closure was just as sudden for the restaurant's employees. In the middle of the Omicron surge, they were all fired without warning. Apparently, the conversation ran along the lines of "This was your last shift, we're done, we tried to make it work, but we're losing money."