Chef Tim Hollingsworth Chooses His Favorite Foods To Cook - Exclusive

"I really like cooking what people want to eat, because part of cooking for me is the satisfaction of making something for somebody else and seeing the reaction that I get from them," Tim Hollingsworth told Mashed. "For me, it's [like] if you said, 'Oh man, I'm really craving fried chicken. I'm really craving ...' whatever it is, I'm excited to make it because I know that you really want it."

Asked if there were any specific things Hollingsworth loves to cook (beyond those amazing potatoes), the chef did have a few foods to name like roasted chicken and steak. To make a mean steak, he takes a unique approach and shared, "I cook it on top of potatoes that are layered with shallots and thyme and garlic, and they kind of cook down, and I have white wine garlic that I'll sauté and put it over the top of the steak. [Plus] butter ... and the sort of the juices from the steak. The butter melts down, goes into those potatoes, they get a little crispy at the bottom. ... [And] whatever vegetable you want to have with it, that's one of my favorite things to make." As is roast chicken with grilled lemon and potatoes because it's "simple and clean," he added.

In other words, chef Tim Hollingsworth is a meat and potatoes kind of guy, albeit the finest cuts of meat and the best, most elevated potatoes you have probably ever had. One more thing the chef raves about is wine. "Nowadays I have wine with almost every meal. And to me, the reason why I enjoy that is [because] it offers something that's delicious that pairs in conjunction with the food ... I think a meal is more complete with wine because I think [it] balances out your meal, and [that] is really, really important."

