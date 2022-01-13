Why A US Judge Just Denied The Protected Status Of Gruyere Cheese

Just as true champagne can only come from the Champagne region of France, the Swiss claim that authentic Gruyère can only come from their Gruyère region (via Acquistapace's). We say "claim," because the French disagree. They've fought for the right to have prestigious marks of quality on their Gruyère, even though it has a different taste and appearance than the Swiss version. According to The Guardian, both France and Switzerland received an Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée (AOC), which is granted to "regional products with specific characteristics and taste produced with traditional methods." Both countries accepted this honor and were peacefully producing Gruyère until France sought out an even higher honor that is recognized internationally.

The Swiss complained about this power move from the French, citing that they have a longer history of producing Gruyère. It's almost the equivalent of a child saying that they can use the swing for all of recess because they got there first. It may fly on the playground, but not in a capitalist society that is apparently fueled by Gruyère. While the Swiss did emerge victorious in their battle over this beloved cheese 11 years ago, both countries are now facing a new cheesy challenger: the United States.