Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Relating To This Drive-Thru Rant

Maybe it's noon and you need a quick bite for lunch before heading back to work. Perhaps it's 3 p.m. and your kids are clamoring for a snack between school and soccer practice. Or, let's say it's 6 p.m. and you just want an easy dinner that doesn't require any cooking. Whatever the reason may be, you find yourself pulling up to the nearest Chick-fil-A drive-thru for some juicy chicken nuggets, crispy waffle fries, and an ice-cold lemonade passed right into your car window. According to Chick-fil-A's blog, The Chicken Wire, the national fast food chain has had a drive-thru option for more than 30 years and can now service about 100 cars per hour during a rush.

While the drive-thru might be convenient for you as a customer, it isn't always all fun and games for Chick-fil-A employees. A recent Reddit thread has many workers saying "same" with how relatable it is. Here's what some employees say is their biggest drive-thru pet peeve — and what you should avoid doing the next time it's your turn at the window.