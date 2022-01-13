Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Relating To This Drive-Thru Rant
Maybe it's noon and you need a quick bite for lunch before heading back to work. Perhaps it's 3 p.m. and your kids are clamoring for a snack between school and soccer practice. Or, let's say it's 6 p.m. and you just want an easy dinner that doesn't require any cooking. Whatever the reason may be, you find yourself pulling up to the nearest Chick-fil-A drive-thru for some juicy chicken nuggets, crispy waffle fries, and an ice-cold lemonade passed right into your car window. According to Chick-fil-A's blog, The Chicken Wire, the national fast food chain has had a drive-thru option for more than 30 years and can now service about 100 cars per hour during a rush.
While the drive-thru might be convenient for you as a customer, it isn't always all fun and games for Chick-fil-A employees. A recent Reddit thread has many workers saying "same" with how relatable it is. Here's what some employees say is their biggest drive-thru pet peeve — and what you should avoid doing the next time it's your turn at the window.
Employees get frustrated by customers who don't speak up
According to the original poster on a Chick-fil-A Reddit thread, the worst part about working at the drive-thru is trying to understand customers who don't speak up. "I just hate it when I'm taking orders through drive through and the passengers talk like I can hear them," they wrote. "It's so annoying cause they are always mumbling and expect me to hear them." Plenty of other fast food employees agreed, chiming in with their own thoughts on the matter. "People also blast their music with all windows down and speak like they have no vocal cords and then get mad when we ask [them] to repeat," one said.
So just how loud should you speak when you're ordering? On another Reddit thread, someone asked fast food employees this very question. "A normal conversation-level voice usually works pretty well, although most people seem to talk in a slightly raised voice," a McDonald's worker offered. Another person, however, said it's less about volume and more about enunciation, so speak clearly. "For example, when ordering, 'fries' and 'Sprite' sound very similar through a drive thru headset," they explained about the importance of clear pronunciation.