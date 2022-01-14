Giada De Laurentiis Says This Is The Most Delicious Way To Eat More Vegetables

Celebrity chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis wrote in her book, "Eat Better, Feel Better" that she prefers eating at least four cups of veggies such as arugula, spinach, kale, and dandelion greens on a regular basis for the sake of her health (via Eat This, Not That). She even shared a useful trick to get used to vegetables on her blog and was quoted as saying, "Every time you go to a restaurant and you see a vegetable you've never tried or aren't used to, order it! That way, it's less intimidating and you can decide if you like it before you try cooking with it."

When it comes to her daughter, Jade, the chef revealed on the "Rachael Ray Show" that she tries to get her to eat more veggies by cooking them with a bit of olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and shrimp (it works like a charm). The chef has even more tricks up her sleeve: One of her tried-and-tested methods was revealed recently on Instagram.