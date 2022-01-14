Potbelly Fans Won't Want To Miss This 45th Anniversary Sandwich Deal

Most Potbelly fans will probably tell you there's never a bad time to visit the sandwich shop. And while it's true that any one of the chain's various combinations of bread, deli meat, cheese, and veggies will probably hit the spot any day of the week, today, January 14, might be the best day of the entire month to place an order at your local Potbelly, if not the entire year.

So what is it about today, specifically, that warrants getting lunch or dinner from the Chicago-based eatery? Along with being the end to yet another work week, and the beginning of a long weekend, Friday, January 14 also marks the 45th anniversary of Potbelly's existence, and the sub shop wants to celebrate this major milestone with you. According to Chew Boom, the chain is commemorating its special day with a deal that will allow customers the opportunity to score two of its delectable toasted subs for the price of one. Read on to see how you can take part in the chain's anniversary celebration for yourself.