Potbelly Fans Won't Want To Miss This 45th Anniversary Sandwich Deal
Most Potbelly fans will probably tell you there's never a bad time to visit the sandwich shop. And while it's true that any one of the chain's various combinations of bread, deli meat, cheese, and veggies will probably hit the spot any day of the week, today, January 14, might be the best day of the entire month to place an order at your local Potbelly, if not the entire year.
So what is it about today, specifically, that warrants getting lunch or dinner from the Chicago-based eatery? Along with being the end to yet another work week, and the beginning of a long weekend, Friday, January 14 also marks the 45th anniversary of Potbelly's existence, and the sub shop wants to celebrate this major milestone with you. According to Chew Boom, the chain is commemorating its special day with a deal that will allow customers the opportunity to score two of its delectable toasted subs for the price of one. Read on to see how you can take part in the chain's anniversary celebration for yourself.
Order online or through the app to score this BOGO
According to The Knot, sapphire is the traditional gift to give on 45th anniversaries. However, as Potbelly's unique origins in a "mom-and-pop antique store" show us, the sandwich chain is anything but traditional (via QSR Magazine). So it shouldn't be surprising that the fast-casual restaurant is celebrating its 45th in a different way. Rather than gifting customers shiny blue gemstones, Potbelly is giving its loyal fans the chance to nab two of its delicious subs for the price of one today, and if you ask us, that's a pretty sweet deal.
Joining in on the celebration is easy, too — you don't even have to be a member of its Potbelly Perks reward program to take part! Simply head to Potbelly's website or mobile app and add any combination of its original sandwiches (including its three newest menu additions) to your cart. Once you're ready to checkout, use the promo code BOGO to watch the price of one of your subs magically disappear. The code is good for one free sub per order, and is valid only on January 14, so you may want to cancel any lunch or dinner plans you may already have. And, of course, when you head to Potbelly to pick up your duo of sammies, make sure to congratulate them on 45 years in business.