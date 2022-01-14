Sunny Anderson Is Begging Wendy's To Roast Her

On January 12, Wendy's celebrated its best annual holiday, National Roast Day. Basically, it's a day when the brand's Twitter account roasts anybody who literally asks for it. They then assembled all their jabs under one heading on Twitter for people to laugh at. Included in the rips this year were Cinnabon ("the worst part of a layover"), Mike's Hard Lemonade ("still the worst tasting yellow liquid"), and Axe Body Spray ("created to just cover up puberty"), among others.

But one person seems to have missed out on the opportunity — and is oddly saddened by it. "I really wish I'd asked to be roasted by @Wendy's on National Roast Day," Sunny Anderson Tweeted, adding, "[But] they roast on the daily ... so maybe they'll oblige. If not ... I still like their new fries." As of writing, Wendy's has not decided to pick on the Food Network host — yet. But, going with her second best pick, Wendy's latest iteration of fries is not a bad idea. As CNN reported in August 2021, the new fried spuds have a teeny tiny piece of potato skin to enhance their flavor and a new battering method to eliminate any sogginess. So, it's not a bad consolation prize.

However, one of Anderson's followers had another idea and said they'd love to see her personally roast Bobby Flay. "It's called Beat Bobby Flay," Anderson wrote back, referencing the fact that she often appeared as a guest judge on the series and happily let Flay have it in her episodes.