Olive Oil Could Help You Live Longer, According To A Recent Study

Some people claim that certain foods can add years to your lifespan. According to Realbuzz, some believe that bright produce, dark chocolate, green tea, coffee, and garlic all have the power to add some extra vitality into anyone's diet. While scientists continue to study these claims, anyone who loves olive oil now has yet another reason to love this wholesome fat.

FOX reports a new study has discovered that people who eat more than half a tablespoon of olive oil each day have a decreased risk of dying from cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and respiratory diseases. The study also found that subjects, which included 60,582 women and 31,801 men, fared better if they replaced margarine or dairy fat like mayonnaise and butter with olive oil. The 28-year study followed what kinds of fats the participants indulged in and tracked their health over the decades. The final conclusions found that those who consumed more olive oil faced a 19% lower risk of cardiovascular mortality, 17% lower risk of cancer mortality, 29% lower risk of neurodegenerative mortality, and 18% lower risk of respiratory mortality.

While the study proves encouraging, it raises many more questions. Researchers still need to see how much of this fat needs to get consumed in order to offer true benefits; they also need to determine what kinds of illness olive oil specifically protects against.