How The Girl Scouts Are Honoring Betty White

Almost a century of Betty White was just not enough. While we mourn the loss of the beloved icon, we also collectively have been celebrating her wonder with some amazing tributes. One of the salutes now comes directly from the girl-powered Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. As part of their Amazing Woman of the Month patch series, Betty White has been named the January honoree. The monthly, self-guided program for Girl Scouts (and even adults too) allows participants to study one amazing woman and be awarded a patch with her likeness upon completion. Enrollment is open year-round for anyone, and costs $10 per adult and $10 per scout (via People.com).

"We are truly saddened at Betty White's passing, but the incredible response to the patch program is a wonderful tribute to her impact on women," Heather Coburn, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore shared with People.com, adding, "She is a strong role model for girls — a feminist, civil rights supporter, animal activist, brilliant actress, and overall nice human being." Past amazing women in the series have included Celiz Cruz, Shirley Chisholm, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Eleanor Roosevelt. Upcoming honorees also include Maya Angelou and Jane Addams, per the GSJS website.