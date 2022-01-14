How The Girl Scouts Are Honoring Betty White
Almost a century of Betty White was just not enough. While we mourn the loss of the beloved icon, we also collectively have been celebrating her wonder with some amazing tributes. One of the salutes now comes directly from the girl-powered Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. As part of their Amazing Woman of the Month patch series, Betty White has been named the January honoree. The monthly, self-guided program for Girl Scouts (and even adults too) allows participants to study one amazing woman and be awarded a patch with her likeness upon completion. Enrollment is open year-round for anyone, and costs $10 per adult and $10 per scout (via People.com).
"We are truly saddened at Betty White's passing, but the incredible response to the patch program is a wonderful tribute to her impact on women," Heather Coburn, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore shared with People.com, adding, "She is a strong role model for girls — a feminist, civil rights supporter, animal activist, brilliant actress, and overall nice human being." Past amazing women in the series have included Celiz Cruz, Shirley Chisholm, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Eleanor Roosevelt. Upcoming honorees also include Maya Angelou and Jane Addams, per the GSJS website.
How to earn a Betty White Girl Scout patch
Both youth and adults can sign up for $10 and earn their Betty White patch — registration includes a rundown of the program and self-guided activities as well as a link for a Zoom session to begin the unit (via Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore). Participants will celebrate both White's character as well as her media presence as they build their own pretend televisions and create their own game shows while standing up for animals, just as White did.
Registration began for this program on December 20, 2021, 11 days prior to White's death on December 31 (via People.com). In response to the news, registrations skyrocketed from 712 to 2,059 sign-ups as of publication. Registration is still open, but participants that sign up after January 12, you will receive a recorded presentation rather than a live Zoom link.
The Girl Scout mission states, "Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place." We can't think of a more wonderful way to do so than to celebrate an amazing woman such as Betty White.