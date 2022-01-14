Aldi Fans Are Arguing Over This Controversial Line Sign

There's lots for shoppers to love about Aldi. From their great deals on fresh produce and pantry items, to their special finds and seasonal items, the store has something for just about everyone. And the brand isn't just successful for its low prices — it's also known for an efficient, no-frills approach to grocery shopping. Customers bring their own bags, return their own carts, and usually enjoy a speedy checkout experience, which is perhaps why one Aldi customer recently expressed some confusion after spotting a sign at their local store that didn't quite match with the quick, streamlined experience they've come to expect from the brand.

The sign politely informed shoppers that there were multiple checkout lines, and asked, "Please do not form one line." Aldi shopper u/Calypso268 posted a picture of a sign to Reddit while declaring their love for the single line structure, while wondering, "Isn't a single line more efficient?" It turns out, they are correct. According to Lavi Industries, one single, longer queue does tend to be faster and more efficient overall than multiple, shorter checkout lines at stores. As they note, simply having all customers stand in one line reduces average wait times for all shoppers and cuts down on line-switching and jockeying, which can make checkout lines less efficient and people more grumpy. This setup even provides additional benefits such as reducing customer's stress levels by eliminating the need to choose the "quickest" line and increasing the perception of fairness for all, as well as preventing preferential treatment from some cashiers.