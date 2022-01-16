Sunny Anderson Can't Get Enough Of This Fried Fish

We all have that one super comforting dish or meal that we can't get enough of. Comfort food has a way of transporting folks to another place (typically their happy place) with just one bite. A favorite meal will have anyone, young or old, dancing in their seat savoring every single chew. According to Magellan TV, comfort food is so beloved by people because eating it has psychological and physical benefits.

The publication notes that when folks eat comfort food, the body releases dopamine and all the stress that was held within the body begins to melt away. Per The Upside, what counts as comfort food can differ from person to person: while one person might like potatoes and gravy, another could crave something like a hearty stew. For some, like the famed chef and TV personality Sunny Anderson, that meal comes in seafood form. In an Instagram post, the co-host of "The Kitchen" raved about some "expertly fried whiting" that she had from Mo Carry Out while on a trip to Richmond, Virginia.