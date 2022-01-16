Duncan Hines' New Cookie Kits Are The Perfect Valentine's Day Treat

Most people enjoy a good cookie, but there's something extra special about a fresh, homemade batch that's still warm from the oven. To help cookie lovers enjoy that sweet, freshly-baked experience, even if stretched for time, the baking brand Duncan Hines has launched a line of tasty, easy-to-make EPIC Baking Kits. But they aren't just for baking cookies, there are also brownie and cake mixes to enjoy.

Per PR Newswire, the brand first released the EPIC Baking Kits at the beginning of 2021 with five fun varieties: Fruity PEBBLES Cake, Salted Caramel Brownie, S'mores Brownie, Cookies & Cream Cookie, and Cookie Dough Cookie.

Duncan Hines has rolled out a new flavor, just in time to help consumers celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year. The brand-new Valentine's Day themed EPIC Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Kit has been introduced to retailers nationwide (per Chew Boom). These decadent kits will feature a rich chocolate cookie mix, delectable frosting, and decorative heart-shaped sprinkles for a charming finishing touch.