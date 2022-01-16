Aarón Sánchez Reveals 'The Herb Your Home Garden Has Been Missing'

Leave it to chef Aarón Sánchez to use his social media platform to lift up the marginalized, lesser-known, unseen herbs of the culinary world. Sánchez is known for his role as a judge on "MasterChef" and admired for his creation of the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit aimed at identifying and mentoring Latin chefs (via Shondaland). So, it's no surprise that the Mexican-American chef, and owner of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, has a nose for those who might not be getting the attention they deserve – be they human or be they herbs.

In a recent Instagram post, Sánchez extolled the virtues of the humble papalo, a cilantro-like herb that, according to the caption, is "THE herb your home garden is missing!" As the chef went on to explain, papalo will take your salsa to the next level with its "vibrant" (or, as he says in the video, "jacked-up") flavor. "It's almost like ginger, pickled ginger, to [...] cleanse your palate," Sánchez says of papalo, pointing out that the herb is often used in Toluca, a region famous for its green chorizo. Comparing the taste to that of spearmint, Sánchez labels his video "Tips from a Latin Market," prompting at least one user to comment, "please do more market segments please." We second that sentiment, Chef.