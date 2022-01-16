This DoorDash Skittles Order Has TikTok Divided

Did you ever think a single bag of Skittles would be the cause of social media chaos? Whether you think it sounds ridiculous or not, this is exactly what's happening on TikTok.

The account, @abdulfromthecut, has uploaded a video of a DoorDash delivery that left him exasperated with the human race. The order consisted of one packet of Skittles. And while the DoorDasher claims he's "not complaining," he shares his thoughts, using some choice words, that this is the type of behavior that may be causing global warming, and ends the rant with "Shaking my head."

As of now, the viral video had accrued over 177,000 likes and 1.2 million views, but the comment section is where the real tea is. More than 3,010 reactions thus far, including "Man just paid 15$ for a small bag of skittles probably," "Global warming caused by one skittle," and "We are paying for the convenience."

While many of the comments were on the lighter side, another group of people had some serious questions for the driver.