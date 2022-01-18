Instagram Is Loving Marcus Samuelsson's Birthday Shoutout To Michelle Obama

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson has previously prepared dishes for former President Barrack Obama and his wife, Michelle, and it was an honor that he didn't take lightly at all. He once told She Knows, "I've been lucky enough to cook for the Obamas, which was a great privilege ... I'd probably go back and cook for Michelle Obama again." He said that he'd pick a dish like seared scallops with bitter greens and some cherries "that are also infused with the Pure Leaf hibiscus cherry flavor iced tea." He also mentioned that Michelle Obama is someone who genuinely appreciates "great flavors."

He later told Hollywood Life that whenever he's had the opportunity to cook at the White House, he's made an effort to come up with meals that fit the situation. He explained, "Just like 'Top Chef,' you want to have a theme. One time I cooked out of her garden at The White House, for example, and always listen to what is the occasion. If she has a guest of honor who's a vegetarian, you want to do something that is vegetarian." When not cooking for them, Samuelsson might also serve up social media posts that fit special occasions like the Obamas' birthdays.