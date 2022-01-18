Instagram Is In Awe Of Bobby Flay's Pantry Organization

Many people who love to cook have probably had to navigate a pantry stuffed with spices, kitchen essentials, appliances, and more. House Beautiful has some tips for anyone looking to revamp this storage space, including turning shelves into drawers, using a pegboard, and installing drawer separators. While this advice can help anyone looking to reorganize their pantry, Bobby Flay has a way of dealing with this space that can make a lot of folks jealous.

Instagrammer @misfitsmarket posted a video of Flay giving a walkthrough of his personal pantry. The video came with a caption that reads in part, "Chef-in-residence Bobby Flay (@bobbyflay) knows a thing or two about a well-stocked pantry. In his own, he has all of the obvious must-haves like Italian pastas, hot sauces, and more mustards than we can count on one hand. But there are some surprising favorites in there, too. Think: curry paste, canned tomatoes, and a basic can of chickpeas that help craft easy weeknight dinners in minutes. ... let us know in the comments how your pantry measures up!" While Flay walks through his pantry, viewers can see he has jars of labeled flours, rows of neatly-arranged bottles, designated sauce areas, and so much more.