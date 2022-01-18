Final Table Winner Tim Hollingsworth Can't Resist These Fast Foods - Exclusive

Chef Tim Hollingsworth of Los Angeles restaurant Otium knows how to prepare some decidedly upscale foods. Case in point: During a recent exclusive Mashed interview, he described the "fairly simple" potatoes dish customers love from his menu — which doesn't sound simple to make at all. As he noted, they're steamed, smashed, and fried; seasoned with lemon juice and lemon zest, chopped shallots, black pepper, fleur de sel, Aleppo pepper, and chopped parsley. And then they're paired with creme fraiche. If that's not elevated food, we don't know what is.

It comes as little surprise, then, that on the Otium menu, you'll also find dishes like Ora King Salmon Tartare, Japanese Sweet Potato Agnolotti, and Huckleberry Cheesecake. But what might come as a surprise is the fact that this award-winning chef who not too long ago won the Netflix competition "Final Table" is also an unabashed fan of fast food.

Granted, Hollingsworth doesn't indulge in drive-thru meals all that often these days, but when he does, he loves the stuff. As he said, "I don't eat a ton of fast food, to be very honest with you, but there are certain times — obviously if I'm on a road trip, or different things like that, [when] we will eat fast food. Like I just drove up to my parents' house, it's an eight-and-a-half hour drive, so we usually stop and eat once or twice."

So, where does the celebrated chef usually stop? The first place Hollingsworth mentioned made sense given that he's a native Californian. "In-N-Out is definitely one of them that's kind of a staple one, especially being from and living in California. In-N-Out offers ... great, reliable food," he said.