Subway Just Dropped A Turkey Sub Perfect For Avocado Lovers

Really, who's not an avocado lover? The stone fruit (yes, it's a fruit!) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity ever since Mexican crops were allowed in the U.S. (prior to the '90s, the importation of fruits from Mexico was restricted). As those restrictions loosened, and the forbidden fruit started showing up in this country, America quite simply fell in love, per Washington Post. Today, the average American consumes eight pounds of them each year, per Avocados from Mexico, and retail sales topped $2.6 billion in 2020, according to Statista.

Why the love affair? Of course they are considered quite healthy, as they contain more than 20 vitamins and minerals, and are a source of "good" fats, per WebMD. Avocados are also super versatile, and add a layer of flavor and consistency that makes pretty much anything they're incorporated into a next-level delicacy. The avocado has brought a whole new dimension to toast, and, though it's hard to understand why anyone would want to do anything other than eat them, avocados can also be used as a sunburn remedy and for facial and hair care as well.

Even Subway got into the trend, upping their sandwich game in 2011 when they started including avocado as an add-on, according to Marketplace. Now, they've now taken this green goodness to new heights by recently announcing the addition of their newest sandwich, the Baja Turkey Avocado Sub.