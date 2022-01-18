Subway Just Dropped A Turkey Sub Perfect For Avocado Lovers
Really, who's not an avocado lover? The stone fruit (yes, it's a fruit!) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity ever since Mexican crops were allowed in the U.S. (prior to the '90s, the importation of fruits from Mexico was restricted). As those restrictions loosened, and the forbidden fruit started showing up in this country, America quite simply fell in love, per Washington Post. Today, the average American consumes eight pounds of them each year, per Avocados from Mexico, and retail sales topped $2.6 billion in 2020, according to Statista.
Why the love affair? Of course they are considered quite healthy, as they contain more than 20 vitamins and minerals, and are a source of "good" fats, per WebMD. Avocados are also super versatile, and add a layer of flavor and consistency that makes pretty much anything they're incorporated into a next-level delicacy. The avocado has brought a whole new dimension to toast, and, though it's hard to understand why anyone would want to do anything other than eat them, avocados can also be used as a sunburn remedy and for facial and hair care as well.
Even Subway got into the trend, upping their sandwich game in 2011 when they started including avocado as an add-on, according to Marketplace. Now, they've now taken this green goodness to new heights by recently announcing the addition of their newest sandwich, the Baja Turkey Avocado Sub.
Here's how you can get 15% off the new sub
Subway's latest sandwich creation, the Baja Turkey Avocado Sub, features layers of oven-roasted turkey, topped with smashed avocado, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, cucumbers, and lettuce, and is finished with the chain's Baja Chipotle sauce, served on your choice of freshly-baked bread, according to Chew Boom. This new menu option really seems to fall in line with the chain's "Eat Fresh Refresh" campaign, launched in July of last year, that ushered in major menu changes meant to help Subway stay competitive with other sandwich giants.
The company, which boasts upwards of 42,000 locations in more than 100 countries, per Business Insider, might even find a winning combination in pitting the new sub with their newer spokesman Tom Brady who recently appeared in a commercial, per USA Today. He's definitely a big fan of avocado (he even eats avocado ice cream, per The Sun).
And, like the football star, now you can win big too with Subway's latest promotion — per Chew Boom, you can get 15% off any footlong sub (including the Baja Turkey Avocado Sub) at participating locations through March 27, 2022. Just use the app or headline online to place your order (just note you can only use this promo once per order).