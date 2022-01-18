White Castle Just Broke This Old Valentine's Day Tradition

When pondering a place to make a romantic dinner reservation for two on Valentine's Day, a fast food restaurant probably isn't the first destination that comes to mind. While the holiday typically conjures up images of boxes of chocolates and bouquets of roses, White Castle likes to think that the big day is really about burgers and fries. According to a company press release, the slider chain has been taking Valentine's Day dinner reservations each year since 1991, trading its casual atmosphere for a full-on fine dining setup with table-side service and, as Eater reports, white tablecloths, printed menus, and live cello music.

Last year, White Castle kept the tradition alive during COVID-19 with a drive-in version of the service that accommodated social distancing. This year, the chain announced that it won't be taking reservations at all. If you still want White Castle's famous sliders, however, you can still get them as part of a special Valentine's offer.