Hungry Howie's Fans Won't Want To Miss These Limited-Time Flatbreads

Over the course of its nearly 50-year existence, Hungry Howie's has become famous for its flavored crust pizza (via Hungry Howie's website). However, this year, Hungry Howie's has decided to branch out into something different. The popular pizza chain has just announced it will now be releasing new oven-baked flatbread pizzas across the country at participating Hungry Howie's locations, according to a press release published by Restaurant News.

While pizzas and flatbreads might be considered part of the same delicious family (since both are typically prepared with sauce, cheese, and a variety of toppings), there are a few key differences. A standard pizza is made with yeast, which rises and gives the crust its thicker, chewy texture. In contrast, flatbread crusts are typically prepared with unleavened dough, making for a thinner, crispier, yet still tasty carbs-and-cheese experience, according to Cooking Clarified. Now, Hungry Howie's fans won't have to choose between these two delicious options. However, these flatbreads will only be on the menu for a limited time, so fans won't want to wait to get their hands on this new release.