Pillsbury's New Cookie Dough Flavor Is A Cereal Lover's Delight

It may not be the most intuitive food combination, but cookies and cereal go together like cookies and milk. There's grocery store Cookie Crisp cereal, for example, as well as the homemade version — tiny chocolate chip cookies served in a bowl of milk — that went viral on social media in recent years (via Bustle). While those ideas transform cookies into cereal, other people have found ways to turn cereal into cookies, creating highly textured inventions like butterscotch cornflake cookies.

However, cereal-cookie mashups don't always have to be made from scratch. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Pillsbury just launched three limited-edition ready-to-bake cookie doughs for Valentine's Day. Two of the varieties are standard fare for the lover's holiday, featuring heart designs, while the third is meant for cereal fans. Meet Pillsbury's Lucky Charms cookie dough, which bypasses Valentine's Day in favor of St. Patrick's Day celebrations.