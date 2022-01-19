Fans Can't Decide Which Aldi Pasta Sauce Is The Best

When it comes to pasta sauce, every Aldi shopper prefers something different. One reviewer ranked the store's Specially Selected Premium Marinara as the best around thanks to its balanced flavors and notes of alliums, per The Kitchn. Back in 2018, Redditors agreed that the store's Reggano Traditional Pasta Sauce tasted the best, and fellow users agreed, replying with, "Yes thats hands down the best. So much better than any name brand sauce." Others preferred Priano's tomato basil sauce but others fired back that it tasted too salty.

The debate continued to rage on and users over at r/Aldi reignited the conversation. The thread, titled, "What is the best pasta sauce at Aldi?," received a ton of attention and shoppers from across the internet jumped in with their opinions. The top comment currently reads, "I've tried most of the Specialty varieties and the regular Marinara is the best. It has ruined all other jar pasta sauces for me," but not everyone agrees.