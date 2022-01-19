Oscar Meyer Just Launched This Bizarre Bologna-Inspired Face Mask

As you are most likely aware, bologna is a highly versatile meat product. Not only is it super cheap and readily available, but it's also easy to crisp up for a fried bologna sandwich or even chop into small pieces for a not-so-virtuous bologna salad. There are countless ways to use this pink-hued sandwich meat, but Oscar Mayer wants everyone to know that bologna isn't only for foodstuffs.

The brand, known for its catchy bologna jingle, has been a deli staple in American households (and sandwiches) for decades. Bologna hasn't necessarily been in vogue in recent years, but Supermarket News reported last year that sales of the product (and those of processed sandwich meats in general) went up during the pandemic since people working and learning from home wanted to make quick lunches. But those statistics, of course, were about bologna for eating. What about bologna for skincare and beauty?