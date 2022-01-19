Starbucks Is Having A Major Staffing Shortage Again

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to disrupt life throughout the country, and its effect on the restaurant industry has been felt particularly hard. Even major players in the food and beverage space, like Starbucks, are susceptible to staffing shortages as employees get sick or exposed to the virus and have to take time off. Throughout the pandemic, Starbucks has changed its hours at various locations to due to a lack of workers. As USA Today reports, that may be happening again this month.

In a statement shared with USA Today, a Starbucks spokesperson explained that staffing shortages can result in some product unavailability, limited shop hours, and a potential pause on orders made in and paid for through the app. These updates are made based on each store's individual staffing levels and may or may not affect your local Starbucks. In an effort "to make the situation right," the coffee chain announced that it will delay the expiration of its members' star rewards until April 1.