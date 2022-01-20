Winn-Dixie Just Announced Huge Discounts On Its Most Popular Products
If you've watched the news or walked the aisles of your local supermarket, you know that the prices of groceries have increased. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in December of 2021, inflation rates were up 6.8% when compared to those of 2020. This represents the fastest jump in the annual inflation rate since June of 1982.
Eat This, Not That! reports that food prices alone rose almost 30% in 2021 and, unfortunately, costs will continue to rise in 2022. According to FORTUNE, major food distributors like General Mills and Kraft Heinz have announced they are raising the price of products, with the latter expected to see a 20% increase on some items.
Explaining the situation to CNN Business, agricultural commodities analyst Michael Magdovitz of Rabobank said consumers should expect these higher prices to become the new normal. This troubling phenomenon is being driven by increased shipping prices and fertilizer costs as well as "pent-up demand" on the consumer end, even when inflation slopes back downward.
There are some stores, however, that are attempting to keep prices on the lower end, and Winn-Dixie is one of them.
Winn-Dixie's Down Down program reduces prices
Despite rising grocery prices, shoppers in some southern states may have something to appreciate. According to a press release, Winn-Dixie shoppers will save upwards of 15% when they buy items marked with a red hand icon throughout the store. The company is calling it the "Down Down" program, and it includes 150 of the stores "most-shopped items" which will change by season. Discounted items will include products in all story categories, including fresh produce, dairy, frozen foods, and general merchandise.
Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Winn-Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers, commented, "Through our commitment to lowering prices and keeping them down on the items our customers love most, we hope to make a truly meaningful difference in our customers' lives."
According to Eat This, Not That!, customers must be enrolled in Winn-Dixie's rewards program to participate in the savings. Although not a complete solution to the increase in grocery prices, the sale program offers some relief for your wallet.