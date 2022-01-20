The TSA Revealed An Unusual Burrito Found In Someone's Luggage

The TSA recently released its list of its "Top 10 Catches of 2021" on Twitter, and it's filled with surprising items that passengers tried to get through airport security. Really: One traveler flying out of Atlantic City tried to smuggle bullets in deodorant, another at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport had bear spray in his luggage, and someone at the New Orleans International Airport had packed a chainsaw in their suitcase. One of the most baffling items, however, was a "meth burrito" confiscated at the Hobby International Airport in Houston, which took the number-eight spot on the list.

"You can't speed your way through security with this one," the TSA tweeted along with an image of the drug-filled breakfast burrito. When the item was initially found in April of 2021, the TSA issued a press release detailing the intriguing ordeal. While the burrito-carrying passenger passed through the security checkpoint, a TSA officer operating the X-ray machine noticed a suspicious "lump" inside the burrito. The officer asked the traveler, who claimed it was "just a breakfast burrito," to unwrap it. Upon a second X-ray scan, the TSA team determined that the tape-wrapped lump was likely an illegal substance. They called in backup from the Houston Police Department, who identified the mass as crystal meth.