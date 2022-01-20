MOD Pizza Has Good News For Fans Of Its Cauliflower Menu Items
The customizable build-your-own pizza chain, MOD Pizza, has set its sights on the veggie lovers of the world. This week, the fast casual restaurant unveiled some hearty new menu items with both calorie-counters and garden enthusiasts in mind.
The Seattle-based pizza chain, which opened its doors in 2008, became "the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America" in 2019 based on its U.S. sales, per Insider, which also noted that in 2018, the chain's grosses increased by an impressive 44.7 percent. With numbers like that, it's clear that the chain's loyal customer base is impressed with the completely customizable thin-crust pizzas that are baked in a quick cooking gas-fired oven in just 90 seconds.
Customers aren't charged extra for plentiful toppings, free to add as many of the chain's 30 ingredients to their pie as they want for one set pizza price. Those who are less decisive about toppings also have the option to order from a set pizza menu. Now, the growing chain (which opened its 500th store in 2021) is offering new menu items aimed at cauliflower fans everywhere.
Both of MOD Pizza's new menu items are topped with roasted cauliflower
In a press release (via Business Wire), MOD Pizza announced the debut of two limited-time cauliflower-fueled menu items that are available at every one of its 500 locations. The new Cauliflower Power Salad features a kale, broccoli, and spinach base, topped with roasted cauliflower, diced cucumber, a crunchy cranberry power seed blend, and the chain's Greek & Herb Tahini Vinaigrette. Alongside the Power Salad, MOD introduced its new Callie Pizza, a hearty, winter-inspired pie, featuring a creamy white sauce base, topped with oven-roasted cauliflower, chicken jalapeno sausage, mozzarella, sweet hot peppers, grated Parmesan, and fresh chopped rosemary. Customers can order the Callie on a standard crust or cauliflower crust, doubling up on the healthy veg.
MOD's cauliflower crusts debuted in 2019, exciting low-carb and gluten-conscious diners across the country. The alternative crusts are made with what the chain calls "gluten-friendly" ingredients, however, MOD's online ordering system warns that because they are prepared in the same space as traditional wheat flour crusts, there is "risk of allergen and gluten cross-contact." As such, MOD doesn't "recommend this pizza for those with severe allergies."
MOD — and cauliflower — fans who'd like to get a taste of the company's latest items can try them out between January 19, 2022 and March 27, 2022.