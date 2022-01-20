MOD Pizza Has Good News For Fans Of Its Cauliflower Menu Items

The customizable build-your-own pizza chain, MOD Pizza, has set its sights on the veggie lovers of the world. This week, the fast casual restaurant unveiled some hearty new menu items with both calorie-counters and garden enthusiasts in mind.

The Seattle-based pizza chain, which opened its doors in 2008, became "the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America" in 2019 based on its U.S. sales, per Insider, which also noted that in 2018, the chain's grosses increased by an impressive 44.7 percent. With numbers like that, it's clear that the chain's loyal customer base is impressed with the completely customizable thin-crust pizzas that are baked in a quick cooking gas-fired oven in just 90 seconds.

Customers aren't charged extra for plentiful toppings, free to add as many of the chain's 30 ingredients to their pie as they want for one set pizza price. Those who are less decisive about toppings also have the option to order from a set pizza menu. Now, the growing chain (which opened its 500th store in 2021) is offering new menu items aimed at cauliflower fans everywhere.