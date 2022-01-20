Betty White Fans Will Love This Starbucks Secret Menu Tribute

On New Year's Eve, beloved actress and comedienne Betty White passed away peacefully in her sleep (via People). She was just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday on January 17th, when numerous festivities had been planned for her centennial milestone. Tributes poured out for her passing by her fellow actors, celebrities, and fans. Her passing and birthday also inspired numerous donations to animal shelters on the well-known animal lover's behalf, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge (via Vanity Fair).

Betty White had a long career spanning more than eight decades, and held the record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer, according to My Modern Met. She's played many roles over the years, but may be most well known for her Emmy award winning turn as Rose Nylund on the popular 80s and 90s sitcom, "The Golden Girls." And as every Golden Girls fan knows, the four friends often sat around the kitchen table, talking and bonding over a slice of cheesecake. Well, there's now a Starbucks secret menu item that pays sweet tribute to Betty White, the Golden Girls, and their love of cheesecake, reports KTVH.