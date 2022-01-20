Betty White Fans Will Love This Starbucks Secret Menu Tribute
On New Year's Eve, beloved actress and comedienne Betty White passed away peacefully in her sleep (via People). She was just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday on January 17th, when numerous festivities had been planned for her centennial milestone. Tributes poured out for her passing by her fellow actors, celebrities, and fans. Her passing and birthday also inspired numerous donations to animal shelters on the well-known animal lover's behalf, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge (via Vanity Fair).
Betty White had a long career spanning more than eight decades, and held the record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer, according to My Modern Met. She's played many roles over the years, but may be most well known for her Emmy award winning turn as Rose Nylund on the popular 80s and 90s sitcom, "The Golden Girls." And as every Golden Girls fan knows, the four friends often sat around the kitchen table, talking and bonding over a slice of cheesecake. Well, there's now a Starbucks secret menu item that pays sweet tribute to Betty White, the Golden Girls, and their love of cheesecake, reports KTVH.
How to order the Starbucks Golden Girls secret menu tribute
The Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappucino was created by Totally the Bomb, known for other Starbucks secret menu creations (including other cheesecake items like the strawberry and raspberry cheesecake Frappucinos). As with all such secret menu items, you can't just go and order it by name at your local Starbucks. There is a process, and you need to explain to the barista exactly what to put in your order. TikTok user @supersecretmenu has a TikTok video showing how it's done. Basically, you start your order with a Grande White Mocha Frappucino.Add one pump of hazelnut syrup along with one pump of vanilla syrup. Then finish it off with whipped cream, topped with caramel crunch topping. If you decide you need a venti instead, then opt for two pumps of syrup each, recommends Pop Sugar. And voila! Cheesecake in a cup, coffee included!
It's an easy and sweet way to pay tribute to the late icon. So grab your besties around the table and toast a legend by enjoying a Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappucino, and thank them all for being a friend. And if you need something a little stronger, you can always sip on Betty White's favorite drink — a vodka on the rocks with lots and lots of lemons (via Bon Appétit). Cheers!