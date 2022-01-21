Duff Goldman's Sweet Anniversary Post Is Couple Goals

Some couples are a slow burn. Perhaps they meet as friends, perhaps they date for a long time. Perhaps an extended engagement before deciding the time is right to tie the knot, and then a few years of wedded bliss before they start thinking about having kids. And then there's Duff and Johnna Goldman's marriage, which knocked out everything on that list in short order, with all the efficiency (and sweetness) you'd expect from a pastry chef.

Goldman, the Food Network star and owner of Charm City Cakes, reminded the social media world just how much has gone down since he met wife Johnna in 2016 (via People) with a three-year wedding anniversary Instagram post that featured her and their toddler, Josephine, in Topanga, California. "Happy anniversary muffin," the chef writes. "You're the best mommy in the whole world ... to Josephine and me! I [heart] you little muff." The sweet sentiments mark three years since the public declaration of the Goldmans' love for one another, and also the anniversary of something far more important: the meat cake that was featured at their wedding. "The meat cake actually did exist. 1.19.19," Johnna writes in an anniversary post of her own, with a photo of the three-tiered, mashed potato-frosted, meatball/meatloaf/shawarma creation, complete with bacon roses and a hot dog couple atop (via People). If the Goldmans are your couple goals, might want to start a list of cake goals, too.