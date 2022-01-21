The Real Reason Lindt Chocolate Was So Successful In 2021

Chocolate producers have done fairly well during the pandemic. According to Candy Industry, chocolate sales across the board in 2021 rose when compared to previous years, and Hershey and Mars brands performed particularly well. While these candy companies found a solid market, they couldn't touch luxury brand chocolates. CSP reports that while the pandemic has encouraged consumers to buy more chocolate, premium chocolate ended up drawing some of the most love thanks to buyers slowly transitioning from household brands to finer products.

From these finer chocolate companies, Lindt made waves over the course of 2021. According to the company's website, Lindt & Sprüngli saw growth in the double digits over the past year. While Europe and North America helped increase sales, a larger percentage of the brand's growth occurred in other continents. The brand also saw a faster growth rate than the overall chocolate market and strengthened its online presence. While chocolate on the whole has seen some significant improvement over the pandemic, Lindt can attribute its current success to a few specific factors.